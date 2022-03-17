Here are the latest fuel prices for Hastings and St Leonards

Why are fuel prices going up? There have been many contributing factors over the sudden rise in prices in recent months.

One of the main contributors to the rise in fuel prices has been uncertainty over demand outstripping supply.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused major instability in the global economy, as Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer, and is responsible for around 10 per cent of global oil sales.

Jet, Bexhill Road. Hastings Service Station. SUS-220403-152147001

The RAC’s fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Having taken production down when demand fell due to the pandemic, the oil producers are now struggling to get production back up to the required levels to meet demand.”

Here are the latest prices (up-to-date on Thursday, March 17).

Texaco, Tower Service Station:

Petrol: 162.9p, Premium petrol: 159.9p, Diesel: 169.9p, Premium diesel: n/a

Shell, Ridgeway Service Station:

Petrol: 160.9p, Premium Petrol: 170.9p, Diesel: 166.9p, Premium Diesel: n/a

Esso, The Ridge:

Petrol: 159.8p, Premium Petrol: 175.9p, Diesel: 165.9p, Premium diesel: n/a

Morrisons, Queens Road:

Petrol: 155.7p, Premium petrol: 162.6p, Diesel: 163.7p, Premium diesel: n/a

Jet, Hastings Service Station:

Petrol: 146.9p, Premium petrol: 160.9p, Diesel: 146.9p, Premium diesel: n/a

Asda St Leonards-on-sea:

Petrol: 152.7p, Premium petrol: n/a, Diesel: 164.7p, Premium diesel: n/a

More news: