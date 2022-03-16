New Hastings restaurant near seafront up for decision

The application comes from the council itself, which intends to lease the building to Loungers UK Limited — the company behind the high street Lounges and Cosy Club brands.

While recommended for approval, the application has seen some significant opposition from a group of local residents.

These objectors have raised a variety of concerns, including fears it would have inadequate disabled access and have a detrimental impact on surrounding residents.

Many objectors also criticised the building’s design, arguing that it would be overbearing and harmful to the character of the surrounding area.

However, these concerns are not considered to be sufficient grounds for refusal by planning officers.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The provision of a restaurant in this Town Centre location is wholly in accordance with … the Hastings Planning Strategy, which seeks to enhance the vitality and viability of such areas through the development of town centre uses.

“Through the imposition of appropriate conditions as detailed above, it is considered that the development will not affect neighbouring residential amenities and is of a sufficiently high standard of design to ensure that the character and appearance of the area is enhanced.”

Conditions would include a limit on opening hours (until 11.30pm Sunday to Thursday and until 12.30am on weekends) and a 10pm closing for its outdoor terrace.

If approved, the building would be built out by Hastings Borough Council. In October, Hastings councillors voted to increase the project’s budget from £1.2m to £1.7m.

This decision had come in for significant criticism from Conservative opposition councillors, who argued the council should walk away in the face of growing costs and the need to borrow money to fund the scheme.

Site of the old public toilets in Harold Place, Hastings. SUS-210610-132919001

There was also criticism from the council’s Green Party group around the need for the project and its proposed design.

However, Labour councillors disputed these criticisms, arguing the benefits would outweigh the downside and that the rental income would cover the cost of borrowing.

It was also said the council may be able to secure additional funding for the project from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), to the tune of around £400,000.

For further information on the application see planning reference HS/FA/21/00905 on the Hastings Borough Council website.

Site of the old public toilets in Harold Place, Hastings. SUS-210610-132906001

