Here are the Sussex beaches to visit on Sunday, August 14 – and the one to avoid

And there’s still one more day to go before we have to go back to work or school.
But if you’re making an impromptu visit to the beach today, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid?
We’ve picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex.
The Met Office has put an amber weather warning in place, so people are advised to drink plenty of water and apply high factor sun cream.
1. Hastings and St Leonards
People have already been making the most of these fabulous beaches this weekend. Yesterday revellers were seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.
Photo: staff
2. Brighton Beach
This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.
Photo: Jon Rigby
3. Eastbourne beach
This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping.
Photo: Google Street View
4. South Lancing
This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.
Photo: Steve Robards