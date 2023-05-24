Here is everything you need to know about Eastbourne’s Race for Life this weekend

Race for Life returns to Eastbourne this weekend as runners prepare to raise money for cancer research.

The 5k run at the Eastbourne Sports Park in Cross Levels Way will start at 11am on Sunday, May 28.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

A spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne route is a lovely flat, one-lap course on grass and park tracks. With local supporters cheering you on, you are sure to have a great experience.”

Eastbourne's Race for Life 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby

It costs adults £15.99 to join while it is £11 for children – those under six who wish to take part do not need to be registered and are free.

As this is the 30th year of Race for Life participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.