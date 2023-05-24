Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Here is everything you need to know about Eastbourne’s Race for Life this weekend

Race for Life returns to Eastbourne this weekend as runners prepare to raise money for cancer research.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 24th May 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:24 BST

The 5k run at the Eastbourne Sports Park in Cross Levels Way will start at 11am on Sunday, May 28.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.   

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The Eastbourne route is a lovely flat, one-lap course on grass and park tracks. With local supporters cheering you on, you are sure to have a great experience.”

Most Popular
Eastbourne's Race for Life 2019. Photo by Jon RigbyEastbourne's Race for Life 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby
Eastbourne's Race for Life 2019. Photo by Jon Rigby

It costs adults £15.99 to join while it is £11 for children – those under six who wish to take part do not need to be registered and are free.

As this is the 30th year of Race for Life participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

READ THIS:

Race for Life 2023: All the Sussex dates, venues and how to sign up to take part - and how you can save half the price of the entry fee

Man taken to hospital after being ‘attacked’ in Eastbourne town centre

Twelve units on Eastbourne industrial estate bought for £13.7 million

Related topics:Cancer Research UKSussex