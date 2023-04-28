Here's how to celebrate the King's Coronation in Bognor Regis

Residents and visitors to the town will be free to watch coverage of the Coronation parade on a big screen set up in Hotham Park as part of a free town council organised event.

The coronation will be broadcast from 11am and, a town council spokesperson has said, will be followed by a screening of Paddington, a film voted for by members of the community.

Members of the public have also been invited to bring a picnic along on Sunday, May 7, to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch. Live music will take place on the bandstand stage from 1pm, and there will be several activities to take part in, including a giant art workshop. Alongside all this, the coronation concert will be broadcast on the big screen.