Here's how to celebrate the King's Coronation in Bognor Regis

With the King's coronation set for Saturday, May 6, and street parties taking place across Arun District, Bognor Regis is all set to celebrate the crowning of a new king.

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

Residents and visitors to the town will be free to watch coverage of the Coronation parade on a big screen set up in Hotham Park as part of a free town council organised event.

The coronation will be broadcast from 11am and, a town council spokesperson has said, will be followed by a screening of Paddington, a film voted for by members of the community.

Members of the public have also been invited to bring a picnic along on Sunday, May 7, to take part in the Coronation Big Lunch. Live music will take place on the bandstand stage from 1pm, and there will be several activities to take part in, including a giant art workshop. Alongside all this, the coronation concert will be broadcast on the big screen.

CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
CAMBERLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on April 14, 2023 in Camberley, England. The parade marks the end of 44 weeks of training for 171 Officer Cadets. It is the first time King Charles III has inspected Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst since becoming Monarch. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

