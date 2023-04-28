Residents and visitors to Chichester on Saturday, May 6, will be free to watch coverage of the Coronation parade on a big screen set up on the Cathedral Green.

The free event will take place from 10am until 3pm, and there will be themed arts, crafts, games and face-painting for the little ones. Deck chairs will also be provided so visitors can watch the parade in comfort. Visitors and residents are encouraged to bring a rug along and set up on the grass for a picnic, or grab lunch from one of the city’s many eateries.