Residents and visitors to Chichester on Saturday, May 6, will be free to watch coverage of the Coronation parade on a big screen set up on the Cathedral Green.
The free event will take place from 10am until 3pm, and there will be themed arts, crafts, games and face-painting for the little ones. Deck chairs will also be provided so visitors can watch the parade in comfort. Visitors and residents are encouraged to bring a rug along and set up on the grass for a picnic, or grab lunch from one of the city’s many eateries.
The main streets of the city, meanwhile, will boast union flags and specially designed coronation flags created by local school children, while the side streets will be decorated with colourful bunting.