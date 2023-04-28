Edit Account-Sign Out
Here's how to celebrate the King's Coronation in Chichester Cathedral

With the King's coronation set for Saturday, May 6, and street parties taking place across Chichester District, the city is all set to celebrate the crowning of a new king.

By Connor Gormley
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:13 BST

Residents and visitors to Chichester on Saturday, May 6, will be free to watch coverage of the Coronation parade on a big screen set up on the Cathedral Green.

The free event will take place from 10am until 3pm, and there will be themed arts, crafts, games and face-painting for the little ones. Deck chairs will also be provided so visitors can watch the parade in comfort. Visitors and residents are encouraged to bring a rug along and set up on the grass for a picnic, or grab lunch from one of the city’s many eateries.

The main streets of the city, meanwhile, will boast union flags and specially designed coronation flags created by local school children, while the side streets will be decorated with colourful bunting.

Chichester city centreChichester city centre
Chichester city centre

