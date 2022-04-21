Here's why the lift in Morrisons Bognor Regis is out of service

One of the lifts in Morrisons, in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis, has been taken out of service due to damage caused to the safety brake mechanism, an Arun District Council spokesperson has said.

The spokesperson went on to explain that action has been taken to resolve the issue. A lift consultant has been hired to inspect and report on the lift, and contractors have been hired to identify the necessary repairs, which will be actioned 'as a matter of urgency'.

The supermarket's other lift also had to be removed due to the failure of an electrical component. A replacement part has been ordered but council officers are still waiting on delivery and installation. The council is exploring preventative measures to ensure the replacement component does not fail again.

Morrisons, on Bedford Street, Bognor Regis

"These lifts see high volume use, therefore it is inevitable that there will be issues that arise. We have contract agreements with external contractors and act in accordance with our contract with them when we are aware of any fault or service outage," a spokesperson said.

They went on to add "the most recent faults that have resulted in service outages do not have quick or immediate fixes but we can offer assurance that we do all we can to maintain and restore service to these lifts in the event of any failures and we react promptly with placement of orders when required.

"We are aware that the situation is far from ideal and apologise to those wishing to use the lifts for the inconvenience this is causing and thank the public for their patience and understanding."