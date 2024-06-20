He's back! Watch video of Sid the pilfering Sussex seagull in action

After pilfering numerous bags of crisps and a bag of jellybeans from Hastings Old Town shop Arkwhites - Sid is going nowhere. He was staking out the George Street shop again when it re-opened on Wednesday morning and back to his old tricks in no-time.

This time Sid turned his attention to packets of hand-wipes. Exasperated shop owner Alex White said: “Sid returned bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and was there to meet me when I opened up.

"He’s taken a liking to the hand-wipes – four packets for £1 – I bet they taste great.”

Later Alex said: I had to chase him off about 60 times. I may end up having to hire a minder.”

Observer photographer Justin Lycett popped down to the shop in pedestrianised George Street today and sure enough Sid did not disappoint. He showed up and promptly tore into a pilfered packet of crisps.

Alex said: "He's quite clever really. He waits until the coast is clear then goes up to the food cages outside the shop. I am born and bred Hastings Old Town and seagulls are part of the Old Town but I have to stop him as I am trying to run a business. But he's very crafty, very intelligent and I am never going to win."

1 . Sid the seagull has been banned from Arkwhites in Hastings Old Town for stealing crisps. Sid the seagull has been banned from Arkwhites in Hastings Old Town for stealing crisps.Photo: staff

2 . Sid the thieving seagull Sid flies in to take a closer look at the goodsPhoto: supplied

3 . Sid the seagull has been banned from Arkwhites in Hastings Old Town for stealing crisps. Shop owner Alex White is pictured. Sid the seagull has been banned from Arkwhites in Hastings Old Town for stealing crisps. Shop owner Alex White is pictured.Photo: staff