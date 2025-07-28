Highdown Big Dig brings Anglo-Saxon period to life at ‘incredible’ open day on Highdown Hill in Worthing

Portraying life in the 5th to 7th Centuries, the Portsmouth-based group gave accurate representations of what early medieval life may have looked like.
Dressed as the people who have already been found at Highdown in past archaeological digs, the group members discussed food, medicine, clothing and combat.
Weorod members said it was 'a really special and memorable experience' with lots of great questions and a huge amount of enthusiasm.
The Highdown Big Dig, which continues until Friday, August 1, is being run by Worthing Museum, working in partnership with National Trust Archaeology and Worthing Archaeological Society, as part of the Council for British Archaeology’s annual Festival of Archaeology.
Project leader James Sainsbury said more than 2,000 people visited Highdown Hill on Saturday, July 26, for the open day.
As well as the Weorod tent, there were flint knapping demonstrations, tours and an opportunity to explore some of the finds from the Big Dig.
James said: "A huge thank you to all who attended our site, there was an incredible atmosphere throughout and a real buzz about our work."
Tours will be run every day until July 31, starting at the Highdown Gardens car park at 1.30pm.
