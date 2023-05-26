Highest honour awarded at Charter Night of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath

More than 20 years ago he designed and launched Rotary’s first website, which he continues to manage, one of the first in the world, and in recognition of which he was summoned to America to receive an accolade.

In introducing Malcolm prior to his award being made by Rotary District Governor Roger Stent, President Michael Harper said: “Rotary has remained, after family and career, the prime interest of Malcolm’s life. He knows Rotary inside out and we’ve all got used to referring to him when we need questions answered. With more than 52 years of Rotary service behind him he continues to play as full a part as ever in the service activities of our Club.”