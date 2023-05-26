Edit Account-Sign Out
Highest honour awarded at Charter Night of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath

At the recent Charter Night of the Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath, Rotarian Malcolm Wykes received the highest honour available to Rotarians around the world, a Sapphire Paul Harris Fellowship.
By Richard Hirst
Published 26th May 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Malcolm, 91, joined Rotary in 1971 and has given continuous service to ever since.

More than 20 years ago he designed and launched Rotary’s first website, which he continues to manage, one of the first in the world, and in recognition of which he was summoned to America to receive an accolade.

Malcolm Wykes (right) receives his award from Rotary District Governor Roger StentMalcolm Wykes (right) receives his award from Rotary District Governor Roger Stent
Malcolm Wykes (right) receives his award from Rotary District Governor Roger Stent
In introducing Malcolm prior to his award being made by Rotary District Governor Roger Stent, President Michael Harper said: “Rotary has remained, after family and career, the prime interest of Malcolm’s life. He knows Rotary inside out and we’ve all got used to referring to him when we need questions answered. With more than 52 years of Rotary service behind him he continues to play as full a part as ever in the service activities of our Club.”

