Forest Hall in Dodds Bottom, Nutley is among 102 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK – Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is being offered with a freehold guide price of £190,000 to £200,000 at the firm’s latest auction which ends on Wednesday, February 9.

The hall is situated just off the A22, five miles north of Uckfield. It comprises a main hall, kitchens and WCs. The detached single-storey building is of brick construction with oil-fired heating and uPVC double glazed windows.

The hall is situated just off the A22, five miles north of Uckfield. It comprises a main hall, kitchens and WCs. The detached single-storey building is of brick construction with oil-fired heating and uPVC double glazed windows.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “Our successful bidder will acquire a wonderful slice of village history. This hall was used for worship for more than 100 years and is now set to have a new lease of life.

“We understand the hall was first used in 1897 after a group of believers had broken away from worship at the Mission Hall on the other side of Nutley and bought the land where it stands for 10 shillings (50 pence) in 1893.

“After the second world war, German Prisoners of War (situated at Chapel Wood close to Nutley) attended gospel meetings conducted by Mr Ransom Cooper of Eastbourne, who spoke fluent German. At one of the Christmas meetings in 1946 they sang carols in their native tongue.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the first one of eight this year, ends on Wednesday, February 9.