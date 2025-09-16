Historic paddle steamer visit to Eastbourne cancelled

A visit from a historic paddle steamer to Eastbourne Pier has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The PS Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, was set to sail from the Pier on Tuesday, September 16, taking passengers on a cruise past Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters.

However, the charity that operates the historic paddle steamer announced the cancellation of the event due to a yellow weather warning in place for strong winds.

Enforcing a yellow weather warning on Sunday, September 14, the Met Office said strong and gusty winds were ‘likely to cause some disruption’.

PS Waverley visit in 2024. Photo: Waverley Excursions

The warning read: "Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely around coasts and hills, with 70-80 mph possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning and moving eastwards as the day progresses.”

A PS Waverley spokesperson added: “Given this strength of wind, sea conditions will build throughout today and unfortunately a strong swell will remain throughout most of Tuesday.

“We have therefore had to take the decision to cancel Waverley’s sailing on Tuesday, September 16, owing to the weather conditions.

"It would be well beyond passenger comfort to sail to Eastbourne and then given the residual swell berthing at the pier would not be possible to allow for the safe transfer of passengers.

"We do sincerely apologise for having to cancel this sailing.”

The charity assured pre-booked customers that they would be contacted with further details.

The paddle steamer is set to return to the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday, September 23, making her first journey from Eastbourne and Folkestone to London in more than 20 years.

Tickets for all sailings are available from www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk.