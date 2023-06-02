A historic Bognor Regis hotel will once again open its doors for business next month to the delight of townsfolk who feared they would lose the prominent venue to property development.

The Carlton Hotel and bar has been closed since Christmas and locals have been worried that the entertainment offering along the seafront would be diminished if the building was converted to accommodation.

But brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville have stepped in to redevelop the hotel and plan to open the bar in July. Formerly The Aviator, the new name is The Promenade.

Ben and Harry decided to step in to save the hotel after their success redeveloping The Ship Inn in Emsworth, which has been transformed into a vibrant venue with a bustling trade.

Ben said: "The hotel has played big part in the history of Bognor and we didn't want to see that slip away. We have seen the recent closure of The Regis on the seafront and it’s a trend that is concerning. The closure of almost 4,600 pubs, clubs, hotels and restaurants in the year to March 31, 2023 tells its own story.

"We want Bognor Regis to flourish and hopefully the general public will support us when we open."

Harry says once the bar has been refurbished, work will begin on transforming the 22 rooms in readiness to opening the hotel fully. The hotel was built along The Esplanade in 1881. The hotel's finest hour came in 1945 when the Duchess of Kent's three children stayed there to recuperate at the seaside from flu.

He added: "There is a lot of work to do but we are committed and keen to bring the hotel back to life and in so doing salvage this historic building. Bognor can't be allowed to lose any more of its character and hopefully we can play our part in maintaining its seafront charm."

The planned opening of the The Promenade has been welcomed by Bognorians. Nicholas Moore, from nearby Aldwick, said he was delighted that the venue would be restored. He added: "This is great news for the town. This could have easily become another block of flats so the gentlemen who have taken on the task of restoring it to its former glory are to be congratulated."