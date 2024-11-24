Historic Sussex abbey and site of 1066 will be lit up in December

A spokesperson for English Heritage said: “Come and see one of the most historic sites in England stunningly lit up against the night sky as the festive season gets underway.

“Illuminated Battle Abbey brings the legendary Battle of Hastings site to life through an immersive trail of spectacular light and sound installations, whilst at the same time the site will twinkle with a sprinkling of Christmas sparkle, making it the perfect night out for families and history lovers alike.

“For six nights from Tuesday 3rd to 8th December, the whole of the Battle Abbey site will be showered in colour. Gaze in awe at the famous dramatic Abbey, built upon the orders of William the Conqueror, as it glows beautifully in the dark, and venture into the undercroft ruins, lit up with a galaxy of stars across the ceiling. Throughout the 1066 site, re-enactors will help to set the scene in real-life encampments and with immersive soundscapes.

“To get people into the mood for Christmas, we’ll be serving up seasonal favourites like mulled cider or wine, or hot chocolate, while the Battle Abbey shop will be stocked up with great Christmas gifts. There will also be marshmallows to toast on an open fire, or traditional Saxon and Norman cakes to savour on the trail.”

“Assistant Events Manager at English Heritage, Diana Evans, says: “Since we started Illuminated Battle Abbey two years ago, the event has been hugely popular with families loving the opportunity to see the iconic site literally in a whole new light, whilst sampling the first delights of the festive season. It’s a great opportunity to learn a bit more about this defining moment in history in a beautiful and dramatic way against the backdrop of the night sky.”

Tickets are now on sale with timeslots at 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm, 6:30pm, 7pm and 7:30pm. You will need to book a timeslot in advance for the best price and guaranteed entry. Book now and save 15% at www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/battle-abbey-illuminated-abbey/.

