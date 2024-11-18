In 50 pictures: Robertsbridge brings local bonfire season to a close with a bang

By Andy Hemsley
Published 18th Nov 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:04 GMT
There was a fiery finale at the historic village of Robertsbridge on Saturday when the curtain came down on two months of local bonfire celebrations.

Bonfire societies from across the county, including those from Hastings, Battle, Rye, Northiam and Staplecross, took part in a procession of flaming torches that set off from Station Road and followed a route along the High Street to the fire site on the recreation ground.

It was led by the Robertsbridge Society in their distinctive monk’s cowls – a reference to the Cistercian abbey in Robertsbridge, founded in 1176, whose remains can still be seen. The famous Robertsbridge Centurions also took part in the procession. Local drumming groups added to the atmosphere.

The evening ended in spectacular style with a huge bonfire and fireworks display. This year’s bonfire effigy took aim at the government’s recent decision to cut farms’ inheritance tax relief with a huge bomb inscribed with ‘Farmageddon’.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

