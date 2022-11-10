Historic Sussex sites added to risk register because of "neglect, decay and inappropriate development"

The Old Mint House in Pevensey has been added to the Register, as the 16th-century hall is currently suffering from water penetration and structural movement causing further damage.

The high-status building is listed due to the high quality of the surviving timberwork including the roof structures, finishes, and the surviving wall paintings, decoration and carved panelling.

It is also particularly notable for its once detached kitchen building – one of the largest known to survive in East Sussex with many of the original 16th century roof timbers visible.

Harriet Tait, Chair of Trustees for the Friends of Mint House, said: "I, like many others, had been in love with the Mint House since a child, and spent many happy hours exploring it among all the antique tables, chairs and grandfather clocks when it was an antiques shop.

"We continue to raise much-needed funds for its purchase and conservation. We have a fabulous archaeology and history team who are all unearthing many fascinating finds about not just the Mint House, but Pevensey's history.

"Our team of volunteers is steadily growing, and we have our youth team, which includes a very capable young Duke of Edinburgh volunteer who recently did a survey of all historic nails used in the building, and who now trains other volunteers to give guided tours.

"I would like to thank all who have made this project possible, but particular mention goes to Historic England. We are so pleased that the building now has its extra star, and is on the Heritage At Risk Register.”

Water penetration is causing wet rot and deterioration of the timber frame and structural movement has caused yet further damage.

The chimney has been removed as far as the eaves for safety, and further investigations and a comprehensive programme of repairs are now urgently necessary. With funding, the chimney will be rebuilt using the bricks that are usable, plus other reclaimed ones.

A newly formed charity, the Friends of the Mint House are working to further understand the building, find a future use which will support the local community and fundraise for the much-needed repairs.

Elsewhere in Sussex, Langney Priory, one of the oldest buildings in Eastbourne, has also been added to the list as the main buildings are now need urgent repair.

Harriet said: “In April 2021, we formed the Friends group with the idea of conserving it for the future so that all visitors could once again share it, and lucky for us, we had a very understanding and supportive owner in Mr. Jason Rolf, who gave us custodianship of the building in August 2021 so that we could open it to the public.”

The annual Heritage at Risk Register for 2022 gives an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Over the past year, eleven historic buildings and sites have been added to the Register in the South East because of their deteriorating condition and eleven sites have been saved and their futures secured.

Many have been rescued thanks to heritage partners and dedicated teams of volunteers, community groups, charities, owners and councils, working together with Historic England.

Emily Gee, Regional Director, Historic England said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.

"Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition. With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can continue to regenerate historic places across the South East.”

Fernhurst Furnace in West Sussex has been taken off the list, after a comprehensive package of repairs were completed in May this year, reducing the risk of collapse and damage to buried archaeology by excessive water flows.

Carla Barnes, chairperson of Fernhurst Furnace Preservation Group, said: “At our Open Weekend event in September it was gratifying to hear the gasps of appreciation by regular visitors, of what has been achieved by the Furnace Repair Project.

"It is very reassuring to the landowners to know that our nationally important site is now secure and robust for many decades to come. A large thank you to all our funders, especially Historic England and Natural England.”

Historic England has also said that Saltdean Lido is a site making good progress since being added to the Register.

The Lido is on the Risk Register mainly because of the poor state of the original reinforced concrete walls, which have suffered corrosion due to building’s exposed coastal location.

A £7.5 million restoration scheme is currently underway to repair the iconic 1930s Saltdean Lido building in East Sussex and bring it back into use.

The restored site will include a poolside café, library, Art Deco ballroom, exercise studio, shared workspace facilities, community rooms, and heritage and learning space which will tell the story of Saltdean Lido’s social history.