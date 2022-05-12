Hit and run driver crashes into charity van used to help people in Hastings and Rother

The Sara Lee Trust's collection van was hit when it was parked outside its donation centre at Beeching Park Industrial Estate in Bexhill.

Jacqueline Baughurst, retail manager for the trust, said: “A heavy vehicle drove across the front of it, causing significant damage. No note was left, no one saw anything, and there is no CCTV footage available to show us who caused this damage.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Trust relies on this van, which collects donated items that are sold in our charity shops, to fund our specialist care to people across Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses.

The Sara Lee Trust's collection van was hit when it was parked outside its donation centre at Beeching Park Industrial Estate in Bexhill

"We also offer a caring clearance service with a diary full of bookings, and we did not want to let these people down.

"With our van in the garage and off-road for 2 months for repairs, we have had to rent a van for £350 per week to continue raising vital funds to help local people that need our support.”

“With repairs, rental and excess, The Trust is looking at a huge bill of £3,500, and the additional cost of £1,000 for CCTV installation to protect us from this happening again.”

“These funds could be helping someone who has just been diagnosed with a life threatening illness and had their world turned upside down. The Trust provides a ‘hand to hold’ for them with free specialist counselling and complementary therapy care, helping hundreds of people every year in Hastings and Rother.”

The Sara Lee Trust's collection van was hit when it was parked outside its donation centre at Beeching Park Industrial Estate in Bexhill