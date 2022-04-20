Hit Sky comedy set to be filmed in Chichester

Weald and Downland

A new production of a Sky Comedy show is set to be filmed in Chichester.

The comedy series ‘After Ever After’, starring David Walliams will film some of its scenes at the Weald and Downland Museum.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filming will be taking place at the Museum from Monday April 25 until Tuesday May 10.

During the filming, selected areas of the Museum will be closed to public access.

Boarhunt, Hangleton and Bayleaf will be closed on occasional dates from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th April.

The Market Square will have more extensive activity with the area roped off from Wednesday, April 27 to Friday, April 29, and Tuesday, May 3 to Thursday, May 5.

Visitors will still be able to access in and around market square and marshals will be on hand to guide guests.

The rest of the Museum will remain accessible to the public, with Museum staff and volunteers working as usual in the historic buildings to offer the full Museum experience.