Barrier plans at Funtington car park submitted

The installation of a barrier in a Funtington car park have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority.

The proposal would see the installation of a two metre height barrier at the entrance to West Stoke Car Park.

The barrier will be set slightly back from the road, and within the entrance of the car park, rather than directly on the road.

There will not be a bottom gate, so the car park will remain open 24/7, but the top barrier can be opened for reasons such as contract work etc.

The need for a height barrier is due to increased overnight camping and increased fly tipping

The car park is currently being used for the Kingley Vale National Nature Reserve.