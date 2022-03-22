The store has been completely redesigned and there is a great range of vinyl, dvds, cds, clothing, Funko products, merchandise and pop culture for all cultural tastes.

This branch has really taken the concept of a record story to new heights as hmv want to provide a space for local artists to express themselves, but to also offer somewhere for young people to hang out- which is helped by the arcade machines that are free to use.

hmv Crawley wants to build a hub where people and organisations can collaborate and use the shop space to create art. The store is already collaborating with groups such as Creative Crawley and Manor Green College.

Karan Sudra, Chris Greensted (Store Manager), Vishal Patel and Sam Briggs.

The business has retained some staff from the previous store and will look to employ local people.

Store Manager Chris Greensted said: “It’s really great to be back. I worked in the old store before, it’s a great town and had a great time here. It’s going to be good to be reopened with a different image.

“The store will feel a bit familiar. We’ve got records, music, visual stuff which is our core but we’ve adapted a bit to manage the challenges of retail with a lot of pop culture products, so we’re really excited to showcase that to you. You will be able to check out what’s changed and what is familiar.

“Everybody that we have hired has been from Crawley, and mostly grown up in the area as well. I’m from Horsham and grew up in that area. I worked in the old store myself and we’ve got one staff member who worked in the store when it closed and is due to return.

Could The Cure do a instore album signing at the new store?

“A lot of our staff have worked in retail in the area before, so we know some regular customers who we are excited to see again and we are looking forward to welcoming new customers.

“We are planning to open this Friday at 9am and we will be giving away goodie bags to the first 25 customers who make a purchase. So get in the queue beforehand as there is some great stuff in the goodie bags.

“There will be a fun atmosphere and we are hoping to have some live music booked in for Friday’ but we definitely have some for Saturday.

“It will be exciting to be back open and have a really good atmosphere.”

Free to play retro games