There is good news for music and film lovers in Hastings with HMV set to re-open in August

The popular store has been closed for six months after being affected by the flooding suffered by the town centre in the second week of January. It is the last of the businesses affected to still remain closed, leaving the town without a mainstream CD and movie outlet.

Now a large sign has appeared in the window stating ‘The HMV shop Hastings will return in mid-August. When the Observer went to have a look there were clear signs of new shelving and shop fitting being installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside the new St Leonards restaurant everyone is talking about

HMV in Priory Meadow is set to re-open in mid August

Following the flooding on January 16, firefighters spent a day pumping water from shops and premises and affected areas. Queen’s Square and Priory Meadow Shopping Centre were closed, with no electricity and hundreds of residents also lost their electricity supply.