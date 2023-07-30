NationalWorldTV
HMV to re-open at Priory Meadow in Hastings

There is good news for music and film lovers in Hastings with HMV set to re-open in August
By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 15:27 BST

The popular store has been closed for six months after being affected by the flooding suffered by the town centre in the second week of January. It is the last of the businesses affected to still remain closed, leaving the town without a mainstream CD and movie outlet.

Now a large sign has appeared in the window stating ‘The HMV shop Hastings will return in mid-August. When the Observer went to have a look there were clear signs of new shelving and shop fitting being installed.

HMV in Priory Meadow is set to re-open in mid AugustHMV in Priory Meadow is set to re-open in mid August
Following the flooding on January 16, firefighters spent a day pumping water from shops and premises and affected areas. Queen’s Square and Priory Meadow Shopping Centre were closed, with no electricity and hundreds of residents also lost their electricity supply.

East Sussex County Council has carried out an investigating into the cause of the flooding and a report is expected to be published soon.

