Take a look inside this new St Leonards restaurant that everyone is talking about

The transformation of Kings Road, St Leonards continues with the much anticipated opening of BAYTE restaurant on Saturday July 29

BAYTE is situated where Kings Road Antiques used to be and is run by business partners are Ruby Boglione and Silvy Pilkington. They have transformed the interior, removing a false ceiling to reveal the original glass atrium.

Ruby explained: “We want this to be a farm to table experience and are passionate about good local produce. Our chef has his own small-holding which will be used to supply some of the restaurant food.

"The kitchen has an open fire grill and we will be wanting to make the most of that.

"I am a non-meat eater myself so we will have lots of good quality vegetarian and vegan options. We will be opening Thursdays to Sunday for dinner and lunch and are planning to open a more informal cafe which will be open Monday – Thursday.”

The lunch menu has dishes such as tempura monkfish; borlotto bean cassoulet, courgette and fennel; Spaghetti Alla Vongole and grilled plaice with lettuce, brown butter and capers. Dessert options include creme caramel, affogato and chocolate cake and custard.

The dinner menu offers dishes such as sea bream carpaccio; pork shoulder with onion broth and cavolo nero and chard, tomato and butter bean ribollita. Desserts include Torrone cream choux bun and Queen of Puddings.

Special Sunday lunch dishes include mussels and cider butter; Haye Farm roasted chicken or roast lamb shoulder with salsa verde, both with all the trimmings, and a vegetable lasagne.

The opening evening is already fully booked but you can make bookings going forward at www.bayte.co.uk.

