It’s hoped the eight new bins, which were funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will improve the appearance and cleanliness of the town centre.

Driven by the Bognor Regis BID in partnership with the Arun District Council Cleansing Team, this is the first of several Shared Prosperity Fund projects to take off in the town, and organisers hope it will set a positive precedent moving forward.

“Through various surveys and consultations carried out over the past five years we know that the appearance of the town centre is really important to businesses and the wider community, BID COO Heather Allen said. “We’re confident that the extra capacity of the units means we’ll all see a reduction in litter and improved streetscape overall.”

One of the eight new bins installed in Bognor Regis town centre

Part of what makes ‘Bigbelly’ units so special is the inclusion of a solar-powered internal compactor. This means that each unit can hold up to eight times more waste than a normal bin without taking up any more space. The units also come with pull handles and foot pedals for access, which creates a contained unit and prevents litter from blowing back out of the container.

Alongside this, the bins have separate containers for cigarette butts, reducing the risk of a fire. The project’s budget includes the cost of installation, as well as ongoing maintenance and additional cleaning for each specialist unit.

Other projects set to be delivered over the next few years aim to continue to improve the cleanliness and security of the town centre, combat negative perceptions of Bognor Regis, and create a welcoming experience for visitors.

