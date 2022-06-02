Andrew Baird, 69, has been a governor of the East Surrey College Corporation Board since 2008 and the Chair of their Board since 2016.

During Mr Baird's tenure as Chair, he successfully guided the College through a period of sustained growth, which included overseeing a merger with John Ruskin Sixth Form College in South Croydon.

In 2019, Mr Baird joined the National Leaders of Governance Team (NLGs) which provides strategic mentoring and support to college boards needing to improve.

Andrew Baird

The governor of the East Surrey College has led the Board of Brooklands through a complex property strategy solution and has seen the College improve its Ofsted grade to Good.

Mr Baird is also a governor at Oakwood School, the Chair of the East Surrey Conservative Association and a committee member of his local branch at Horley. He has worked tirelessly over the years helping to raise a substantial amount of money for a number of local and national charities.

Mr Baird said: “The MBE came as a total surprise really, I had no idea it was in the offering.

"The whole thing came as a shock when I got the letter.