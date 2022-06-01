With Crawley’s historic ties to the Queen, Crawley Borough Council is putting on a host of free events for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Here are some of the events that will be taking place:

Jubilee beacon lighting, Tilgate Park – 2 June (Evening entertainment and lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.)

Crawley Mayor Carlos Castro lights the Beacon at Tilgate Park, Crawley (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Gardens – 5 June (Food stalls, picnic tables, and entertainment.)

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition, Crawley Museum – 2 June-30 July (The exhibition will include items from the Queen's visits to Crawley)

Here are more events that are also happening across the bank holiday:

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Open Day

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Open Day at St Francis’ Horley on Saturday, June 4. Activities will include, art and cake competitions, BBQ, refreshments, flower displays, Town Mayor’s visit, face-painting and games plus live entertainment – a great fun day! 10am to 3.30pm.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Association:Ahmadiyya Muslim Assoc Crawley, based out of Noor Mosque, Langley Green will be honouring Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Anniversary on Saturday, June 4.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Noor Mosque will be celebrating the Jubilee by holding a lunch, which will give the opportunity for friends, neighbours and members of the local community to take a tour around the Mosque.