With Crawley’s historic ties to the Queen, Crawley Borough Council is putting on a host of free events for the Queen’s Jubilee.
Here are some of the events that will be taking place:
Jubilee beacon lighting, Tilgate Park – 2 June (Evening entertainment and lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.)
The Big Jubilee Lunch, Memorial Gardens – 5 June (Food stalls, picnic tables, and entertainment.)
The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee exhibition, Crawley Museum – 2 June-30 July (The exhibition will include items from the Queen's visits to Crawley)
Here are more events that are also happening across the bank holiday:
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Open Day
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Open Day at St Francis’ Horley on Saturday, June 4. Activities will include, art and cake competitions, BBQ, refreshments, flower displays, Town Mayor’s visit, face-painting and games plus live entertainment – a great fun day! 10am to 3.30pm.
Ahmadiyya Muslim Association:Ahmadiyya Muslim Assoc Crawley, based out of Noor Mosque, Langley Green will be honouring Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Anniversary on Saturday, June 4.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Noor Mosque will be celebrating the Jubilee by holding a lunch, which will give the opportunity for friends, neighbours and members of the local community to take a tour around the Mosque.
Nymans Big Lunch:The big lunch will be held at the popular National Trust site on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/83c08789-5f29-40b1-9e19-6a2d7b9c46d2/pages/detailsEast Grinstead Choir:East Grinstead Choral Society will be performing at East Court Live on Sunday, June 5, entertaining the crowds on the terraces with show songs, Opera choruses and music to celebrate The coronation.