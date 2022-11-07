'Horrendous' traffic snarl-ups on major Horsham road: councillor speaks out

Motorists have faced huge tailbacks and long delays on the A264 during lengthy roadworks being undertaken as part of the north Horsham development where the first of 2,750 new homes are currently under construction.

Many drivers have condemned the traffic jams as a ‘nightmare’ and ‘horrendous’ and have blamed the installation of new traffic lights at the Rusper Road roundabout junction and the coning off of one lane of the A264 carriageway.

They said it could take 20 minutes to go just a few hundred yards from one roundabout to the next.

But Horsham district councillor Peter Burgess says that the snarl-ups have been caused by “necessary lane restrictions in place caused by the on-going restructuring of the various roads involved.

“The very next day, as advertised by the construction company, repairs were completed, on time, and all lanes were opened. The result was free flowing traffic with no hold ups anywhere.

“Also noted was the removal of the heavy delays which had existed when exiting north Horsham. On average it had taken well over 30 minutes to access the A264 at peak periods.”

He added: “I am very impressed with the roundabout itself. Complete with existing oak tree and other landscaping it really does look good.”