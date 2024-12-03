Horsham airline pilot drives 300 miles to rescue two cats after on-line appeal

A Horsham airline pilot drove 300 miles to collect two rescue cats she fell in love with after seeing an adoption appeal on social media.

Belinda Wall, 45, drove from her home to the RSPCA’s Great Ayton Animal Centre near Middlesbrough to meet the cats called Angel and Rosie. The shy cats, who have a close bond, had come into RSPCA care from a multi-animal household because of concerns for their welfare.

Belinda’s road trip was prompted after she had previously gone to the Middlesbrough area to visit a long-time friend – Jenny Kirschmann – whom she hadn’t seen for 10 years. The women, who had worked together when they were in the RAF, did lots of walking and talked about animals and how Belinda was keen to have pets again.

When she returned to Horsham Jenny tagged Belinda into a Facebook post about the cats and Belinda said she knew straight away she had to meet them.

Now, five months later, the cats are looking forward to their first festive season with Belinda in their new Horsham home.

“I saw them and I couldn't believe it, it just felt so right,” said Belinda. “I was keen to adopt a young bonded pair of cats as they’d keep each other company, and I also love ginger cats as I think they have wonderful personalities – they were both perfect.

“I slept on it and when I woke, I realised I couldn’t let it go. The fact Rosie and Angel were so deserving of a loving home and after such a special and emotional reunion with Jen and the fact she’d seen them and sent me the link.

"Everything seemed to align and the distance didn’t perturb me – I like a road trip – so I put in an online application form.” She later drove back to North Yorkshire to meet the moggies.

“I turned up at the centre and I’ll never forget it,” she said. “I went into their pen in the cattery and Angel came up to me first to say hello. Rosie was a harder nut to crack but I gave her time and eventually she came over too. That was it for me and I knew there and then they had to come home with me.”

Their progress since has been ‘amazing’ says Belinda. “We’ve built up such a great bond, they are my world,” she said.

The RSPCA has launched its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign to help bring joy and safety to other animals like Angel and Rosie this festive season. Last year, more than 700 incidents were reported to the charity on Christmas Day alone and frontline officers, vet teams and branch staff continue to work every day of the year to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.

Supporters can Join The Christmas Rescue online and – by donating – help the RSPCA be there for animals who have been the victims of neglect and abandonment.