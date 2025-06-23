Horsham all-girls school speaks out after about-turn on proposals to admit boys

A Horsham all-girls school has spoken out following a sudden about-turn on proposals to admit boys.

An abrupt halt was last week put on plans by West Sussex County Council to allow boys to attend Millais School for the first time in the school’s history. The council had previously given the go-ahead for the switch in March following a public consultation over the change – despite opposition from Millais School governors.

However, the council suddenly announced last week that it was cancelling its decision and was now seeking a new consultation. See: https://yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/millais

And the new consultation is being welcomed by the school. In a statement this week it said: “We are pleased with West Sussex County Council’s commitment to carry out ‘a new consultation’ on their proposal to move Millais from a single sex girls’ school to co-educational in September 2026.

"We are also pleased that they recognise the concerns raised about the previous consultation process and we welcome the opportunity for all points of view to be resubmitted and reviewed fully.

"And similarly to West Sussex, Millais want the best educational outcomes for the for young people across our local community.”

The consultation runs until July 18.