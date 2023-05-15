Water is returning for most residents this morning (Monday) after hundreds of Southern Water customers experienced a loss of supply.
But three schools are shut. They are Barns Green Primary, Slinfold CofE Primary and St Mary’s CofE Primary in Pulborough.
Southern Water – which says the issue was caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works – says it is aware that GCSE’s start today and has put a plan in place to ensure that secondary schools experience no disruption.
Bottled water stations are still open at Horsham Park and Ride in Worthing Road and at K2 Leisure Centre in Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley.
Have you read? In pictures: Impressive five-bedroom Horsham house with cottage, annexe and swimming pool
A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience this situation has caused over the weekend and thank our customers for their patience.”