A number of schools in the Horsham area remain closed today following the weekend water crisis.

Water is returning for most residents this morning (Monday) after hundreds of Southern Water customers experienced a loss of supply.

But three schools are shut. They are Barns Green Primary, Slinfold CofE Primary and St Mary’s CofE Primary in Pulborough.

Southern Water – which says the issue was caused by a failure at Hardham Water Supply Works – says it is aware that GCSE’s start today and has put a plan in place to ensure that secondary schools experience no disruption.

Barns Green Primary School is among three schools in the Horsham district that are shut today (Monday) following the weekend water crisis

Bottled water stations are still open at Horsham Park and Ride in Worthing Road and at K2 Leisure Centre in Pease Pottage Hill, Crawley.