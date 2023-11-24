Horsham chef speaks of 'life obsession' with TV's MasterChef: The Professionals
The 24-year-old, who works as a sous chef at Horsham’s five-star South Lodge Hotel, spoke out on the culinary contest screened last night (Thursday) on BBC One.
Judge Marcus Wareing described Tom’s skills as ‘consistently impressive.’ See https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/horsham-hotels-delight-as-chef-cooks-up-a-storm-on-masterchef-the-professionals-4417284
Among dishes created by Tom in the latest round of the cookery challenge was satay octopus with noodles, sticky rice and a peanut and rice crumb.
And as judge Gregg Wallace tucked in, he said: “The octopus is cooked to perfection,” with Marcus adding: “It isn’t half bad.”
But another course, one of scallops ‘three ways,’ came in for slight criticism from Marcus who described ‘one way’ – a pastry tube of raw scallops – as ‘completely lost.’
As Tom feared he might be evicted from the contest he said: “I want to get through, it’s my life obsession right now.”
But he need not have worried. Tom’s skills saw him rated among the eight best chefs remaining in the contest – and on his way to the semi finals.
And he’s won himself a huge number of Horsham fans who have taken to social media to wish him well and urge him: “Go Tom!”