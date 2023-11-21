BREAKING

Horsham hotel's 'delight' as chef cooks up a storm on MasterChef: The Professionals

A five-star Horsham hotel has shared its ‘delight’ that its sous chef Tom Hamblet is cooking up a storm on TV’s MasterChef: The Professionals.
Twenty-four-year-old Tom currently holds a position at restaurant Camellia at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding. And the hotel said today (Tuesday) that it is ‘delighted’ at Tom’s achievements on the TV show.

In a broadcast last night, viewers saw how Tom displayed his skills and won his way through to the next round of the culinary contest.

Tom Hamblet, sous chef at Horsham's five-star South Lodge Hotel, has cooked his way through to the next round of TV's MasterChef: The professionals. Photo: BBC/Shine TVTom Hamblet, sous chef at Horsham's five-star South Lodge Hotel, has cooked his way through to the next round of TV's MasterChef: The professionals. Photo: BBC/Shine TV
South Lodge Hotel – part of the Exclusive Collection hotel chain – praised Tom’s work and pointed out how he had “honed his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens and renowned establishments including Exclusive Collection’s sister property Pennyhill Park in Surrey.”

A spokesperson said: “Culinary passion runs deep in Tom’s family, with his father serving as Executive Chef at South Lodge and his mother specialising as a Pastry Chef. Tom’s ambition has led him to participate in MasterChef:The Professionals, considering it a significant opportunity to showcase his skills and make his family proud.”

MasterChef: The Professionals continues with Knockout Week, tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm, and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

Tom has reached Knockout Week and is next on-air on Thursday November 23 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

