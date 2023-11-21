A five-star Horsham hotel has shared its ‘delight’ that its sous chef Tom Hamblet is cooking up a storm on TV’s MasterChef: The Professionals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Twenty-four-year-old Tom currently holds a position at restaurant Camellia at South Lodge Hotel, Lower Beeding. And the hotel said today (Tuesday) that it is ‘delighted’ at Tom’s achievements on the TV show.

In a broadcast last night, viewers saw how Tom displayed his skills and won his way through to the next round of the culinary contest.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Hamblet, sous chef at Horsham's five-star South Lodge Hotel, has cooked his way through to the next round of TV's MasterChef: The professionals. Photo: BBC/Shine TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Lodge Hotel – part of the Exclusive Collection hotel chain – praised Tom’s work and pointed out how he had “honed his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens and renowned establishments including Exclusive Collection’s sister property Pennyhill Park in Surrey.”

A spokesperson said: “Culinary passion runs deep in Tom’s family, with his father serving as Executive Chef at South Lodge and his mother specialising as a Pastry Chef. Tom’s ambition has led him to participate in MasterChef:The Professionals, considering it a significant opportunity to showcase his skills and make his family proud.”

MasterChef: The Professionals continues with Knockout Week, tonight (Tuesday) at 8pm, and Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.