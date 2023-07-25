Vic and Sheila Jannels, who run the company Impact Specialist Finance, formerly known as AToM, have been local to Horsham since 1978.
They have been involved with many community groups, including local football clubs and the Salvation Army.
The couple were married 50 years ago on July 28 in Stotfold, Hertfordshire. And their secret to a long and happy marriage, according to son Dale, is: “They’re both always right! They have a great partnership and rarely have had an argument.
"They’re also hugely family orientated and always take time for each other.” And he added: “They’re an inspiration to us all.”
As well as Dale, Vic and Sheila have daughter Deborah and son Neal, along with six grandchildren, aged from 10-24.
Now the family are looking forward to going on a family cruise to Holland to celebrate the marriage milestone.