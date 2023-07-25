NationalWorldTV
Horsham couple celebrate their Golden Wedding ... with a trip to Holland

A Horsham couple are celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in style – with a special family holiday to Holland.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:40 BST

Vic and Sheila Jannels, who run the company Impact Specialist Finance, formerly known as AToM, have been local to Horsham since 1978.

They have been involved with many community groups, including local football clubs and the Salvation Army.

The couple were married 50 years ago on July 28 in Stotfold, Hertfordshire. And their secret to a long and happy marriage, according to son Dale, is: “They’re both always right! They have a great partnership and rarely have had an argument.

Vic and Sheila Jannels on their wedding day on July 28 1973. Photo contributedVic and Sheila Jannels on their wedding day on July 28 1973. Photo contributed
Vic and Sheila Jannels on their wedding day on July 28 1973. Photo contributed

"They’re also hugely family orientated and always take time for each other.” And he added: “They’re an inspiration to us all.”

Vic and Sheila Jannels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Photo contributedVic and Sheila Jannels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Photo contributed
Vic and Sheila Jannels are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Photo contributed

As well as Dale, Vic and Sheila have daughter Deborah and son Neal, along with six grandchildren, aged from 10-24.

Now the family are looking forward to going on a family cruise to Holland to celebrate the marriage milestone.

