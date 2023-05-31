D-Day veteran Bob Piper was among 2,000 veterans invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Ninety-eight-year-old Bob, from Southwater near Horsham, was presented to the Duchess who held the garden event on behalf of the Not Forgotten Association.

Bob, who served with the Royal Signals, was a wireless operator during the D-Day landings after lying about his age to join up. He was just 15 but told a recruitment officer that he was 18.

Bob’s service during the Second World War took him to Normandy, Belgium, Holland, and finally Germany. He is a recipient of France’s top honour, the Legion d’Honneur.

D-Day veteran Bob Piper, 98, from Southwater, meets the Duchess of Edinburgh

The former teenage soldier admits to a lifelong admiration for the royal family and served as an honour guard at the late Queen's 15th birthday.

He says he believes the royals play an essential role for which there is ‘no alternative’ and attributes this to their military service, seeing them as an extension of his own family.

Bob’s son Robert said his father was delighted to be presented to the Duchess of Edinburgh at the palace garden party. “He was the first one in the line up and also met stars from TV and stage, plus veterans from Afghanistan.”

D-Day veteran Bob Piper, from Southwater, met TV presenter Gaby Roslin at the Buckingham Palace garden party

Among those he met were TV presenter Gaby Roslin, and singers Russell Watson and Alfie Boe.