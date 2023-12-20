A Horsham dance school is celebrating after clinching a string of top accolades.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sophie’s Studio – based at Horsham’s Arunside School – is the most decorated dance school in Horsham for regional and national competition titles.

The 150-student school is run by former West End and Broadway performer Sophie McEwan. Its most recent show was held at Collyer’s College and showcased the work of all the young dancers aged from five-17 – and sold out in under an hour.

Other recent achievements include reaching the finals – out of 10,000 applicants – in the national talent contest ‘Teenstar UK’ held at the 02 arena.

Sophie’s Studio also clinched the ‘Best Dance School’ title in the Supreme Dance Competition and next year Sophie herself will be on Supreme’s judging panel as guest principal judge.

"I adore my job wholeheartedly,” says Sophie whose dance school prides itself on offering dance styles taught by highly trained professionals.

Sophie is also head of dance at Arunside and has sole residency there for her dance school. “I feel incredibly grateful for both of these opportunities,” she said.

Sophie began her professional musical theatre career at the age of 18 after being awarded a scholarship to train at one of London's most prestigious dance conservatories, London Studio Centre.

After graduating Sophie worked on board P&O’s superliner, the Oriana, as their resident principal showgirl and vocalist where she gained several leading roles in various musical theatre productions.

She went on to win the part of Liz in the musical Chicago and played her first principal role as Connie Burrelli in the award winning West End show.

She also took part in Rat Pack Live From Las Vegas and Christmas with The Rat Pack which saw her treading the boards in the West End, on Broadway and touring the UK, Europe and the USA.

Her theatre career continued to soar as she went on to play Patsy in Crazy For You and she played villainess Lily St Regis opposite star Su Pollard in the musical production of Annie.