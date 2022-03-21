Horsham District Wellbeing celebrates 10 years of keeping residents healthy

Thousands of Horsham residents are healthier and more active thanks to a wellbeing service that has been running for 10 years, the district council has said.

The service is delivered through a partnership between Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through a combination of one-to-one and group activities, the service aims to help people make positive choices to tackle health risk factors such as excess weight, sedentary behaviour, smoking and excess alcohol consumption.

The service is delivered through a partnership between Horsham District Council and West Sussex County Council.

Cllr Liz Kitchen, Horsham District Council cabinet member for Community Matters, said: “Our Wellbeing service has been instrumental in helping thousands of people live healthier lives.

“Whether it has been helping someone make significant lifestyle changes or simply offering useful tips that help people achieve their goals, Horsham Wellbeing has improved the lives of so many across the District.

“I was particularly pleased when we opened the doors to our Wellbeing Centre in Blackhorse Way, Horsham last year, a key milestone for us, making our services even more accessible to more people. I’m delighted that the service has had such a positive impact and I look forward to it helping many more people in the future.”

The council said the Wellbeing Advisors have continued to support individuals throughout the pandemic through offering virtual and telephone support, and with the return to face to face programmes there are a wide range of options available according to the individual’s needs.

The service has just been renewed for a further five years with the council planning to offer more programmes than before, through supporting workplaces, offering NHS Health Checks and services to support with the challenges of long Covid.