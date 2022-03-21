Horsham street parties for Platinum Jubilee to ahead with free licences

People in Horsham planning to host street parties for the The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee can do so without having to pay the council.

Horsham District Council has waived its usual fees for street parties for Her Majesty's Jubilee in June.

Cllr Roger Noel, Horsham District Council cabinet member for Leisure and Culture, said: “As a council, we’re committed to trying to help communities celebrate in the best and safest ways possible.

“Street parties are a brilliant way for communities to get together and mark the Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty the Queen’s incredible milestone.

“We want to see as many people as possible celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in Horsham District, and I’m pleased that we have been able to waive fees for licenses to help make this possible.”

Special events, including street parties, that involve closing a road require a legal order to be in place, which normally requires a fee to be paid to the council.

However, for the Platinum Jubilee weekend of celebrations fees will not apply and licenses can be obtained free of charge.

The Platinum Jubilee will mark the 70th anniversary of the Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. She is the first UK monarch to celebrate this milestone.

Events will take place throughout the year and a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will take place from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

Applications take up to 12 weeks to process. Anyone looking to host a street party should apply here with the street(s) affected, the date of the event, and a brief description.