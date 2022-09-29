Catrin Rathbone is one of a trio of young environmental scientists, two from the UK and one from North Macedonia, pursuing a master’s degree in Air Pollution Management and Control as ‘McCall MacBain Clean Air Fellows’.

The ‘Clean Air Fund’ and the University of Birmingham, with the support of the McCall MacBain Foundation launched the Fellowship earlier this year, which called for young scientists to apply for the programme.

Designed by academics who are world-leading in their field, the programme identifies individuals who can demonstrate a strong rationale for studying air pollution and can commit to tackling the problem through their career choice after they graduate.

Catrin Rathbone pictured

Professor at the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Birmingham, Francis Pope said: “The University of Birmingham is passionate about clean air.

“We’re at the forefront of research on the causes and effects of air pollution on human health across the United Kingdom and across the globe.”

Birmingham has over 100 researchers studying clean air from across its five colleges. The campus operates state-of-the-art pollution research facilities, which have been commissioned for several seminal air pollution studies.

