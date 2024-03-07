Horsham joins national search to find 'Young Market Trader of the Year'
The event is being held in the town centre on Sunday April 28 and is part of a contest organised by the National Market Traders Federation.
It is open to all traders aged 16-30 and Horsham District Council is urging people to sign up now to take part.
It is free to enter and traders must be under the age of 31 on August 26 2024 to be eligible. See: www.nmtf.co.uk/ytm24appform/
Horsham’s regular last Sunday of the month West Street Arts and Crafts Market will operate alongside the young traders’ competition market stalls.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “Locals and visitors keep coming back to Horsham because of our lively and varied markets. We are proud that many of our market traders have operated successfully in Horsham for many years, and that others who started their businesses with a market stall have then expanded their business offerings.
“Trading from a market stall is a cost-effective way of raising your profile, engaging directly with new customers and learning from your fellow traders.”
The National Market Traders Federation market is part of an ongoing campaign by Horsham District Council to attract and support new and younger traders at all of the district’s markets. Anyone thinking of market trading in the district can find out more at https://www.horsham.gov.uk/business/district-markets and on the day of the event on April 28 there will be a ‘drop-in’ stall providing advice and information in person.