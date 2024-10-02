Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury Sussex hotel is being hailed as ‘one of the most outstanding hotels in the UK and Ireland.’

Amberley Castle, in the village of Amberley at the foot of the South Downs, has been awarded a Michelin key – a new award similar to restaurant Michelin stars – naming it as one of the best places to stay across the globe.

Amberley is one of just 123 hotels in the UK to be awarded keys. Michelin says: “These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller, each vetted by our hotel experts and judged excellent in five categories: architecture and interior design; quality and consistency of service; overall personality and character; value for the price; and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.”

Michelin said of Amberley Castle: “Some hotels throw the word ‘castle’ around rather liberally, but Amberley Castle is the real deal – its fortifications date to the 14th century, and its guest list includes Henry VIII among its names.

Amberley Castle in the West Sussex village of Amberley has won a prestigious new award - a Michelin key

"Today it’s a suitably luxurious family-owned hotel whose rooms and suites, whether inside or outside the castle walls, combine ancient stone and timber with contemporary interventions like Vispring beds, gas fireplaces, and lavish modern bathrooms. Dinner is served in two of the castle’s grandest rooms.”

An overnight stay at Amberley Castle – privately owned by Andrew and Christina Brownsword – starts from £230 per room, two sharing including breakfast, this autumn.

The hotel is set in many acres of gardens which include tennis courts, an18-hole putting green and croquet lawn.