Horsham man diagnosed with motor neurone disease plans golf fundraiser

Ian Walder, 57, was a regular long-distance runner and gym user. He enjoyed golf, walked every day and looked forward to his annual skiing trip to the Alps.

He had some health issues but this never held him back from living the best and most active life he could.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then came a shock diagnosis of motor neurone disease (MND), a progressive neurological condition that takes away your ability to use your limbs, to speak, to swallow and, ultimately, to breathe.

Ian Walder sets up a golf marathon to raise money for MND Association

Ian said: “I noticed numbness in my right heel and small toes about a year ago and had muscle tremors, mostly in my right leg similar to tiny electric shocks. I thought nothing of it until my rheumatologist referred me to a neurologist.

“I am still moving pretty well but my right leg is unsteady and fatigue sets in very quickly. Now, my diagnosis has caused me to take stock and focus on what is important,” he continues.

“After booking a couple of nice holidays and joking with my boys that I was squandering their inheritance, I decided to ‘shake the bucket’ for the MND Association which does so much to support patients and their families across the country.”

With this in mind, Ian is now organising a golf marathon at Rookwood Golf Club in Horsham in July to raise money for MND Association.

He said: “I wanted to do something while I can still walk or, at least, waddle, so I thought I would bring together my love for endurance events and golf. Many of my friends play regularly and I still manage to play once or twice each week.”

Ian is looking for other golfers to join him and his friends in their fundraising efforts.

The marathon – four rounds of 18 holes being close to 26 miles – will run from Monday, July 4 until Saturday, July 9.

“After advice from friends, family and health professionals I decided it was prudent to build in some rest days,” Ian said.

“It’s my intention to walk but I will keep the buggy option, just in case.

“We aim to raise as much money as possible for the West Sussex North Branch of the MND Association. There are five tee times available per day (up to 20 golfers), so if others want to join me and my golf society friends on one or more days, I would be pleased to hear from them.”

MND has no cure and 50 per cent of those diagnosed pass away within two years.

The MND Association is a charity focused on finding treatment and a cure for the disease. It also offers support and information for individuals and families with the disease.

There will be a £5 registration fee to be donated to MND Association and a £23 cost per round for the golf.

Contact Ian at the [email protected]

Support the fundraising effort by donating at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ianwaldergolfchallenge