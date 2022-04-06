Look inside: Contemporary 4-bed bungalow with 3-bed period cottage on the market for £1,250,000

Courtney Green are delighted to offer for sale this highly individual contemporary architect designed single storey home, together with an original charming three bedroom period cottage providing ancillary accommodation.

As the name suggests, Mile Ash sits halfway between Horsham and Two Mile Ash in an elevated position on top of Tower Hill.

The main property offers spacious and very well lit accommodation which is evident in every room.

From the wide and welcoming entrance hall, rooms are cleverly arranged and include an extremely spacious kitchen family room which is the heart of the home.

Adding to the sense of flow and space are two further reception rooms which are on two levels, a principal bedroom suite with its own entrance and en-suite facility, three further double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attached to the property is a double width garage.

Outside there are mature landscaped gardens at the foot of which is the detached self-contained cottage offering a sitting room with brick fire place, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, and two upstairs bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams.

To the rear of the property there is a paved courtyard area featuring an outdoor swimming pool.

The property is located in a highly regarded semi-rural position on the outskirts of Horsham .

Sold by Courtney Green.

Photos and details from Zoopla.

You might also like:

1. Tower Hill, Horsham, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Tower Hill, Horsham, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Tower Hill, Horsham, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Tower Hill, Horsham, RH13. Sold by Courtney Green. Photo from Zoopla Photo Sales