Horsham MP elected to new defence role
The MP has been elected chairman of the influential House of Commons Defence Select Committee.
Every MP is entitled to vote for Select Committee chairmen to ensure that candidates have a mandate to speak on behalf of the House of Commons as a whole and need to be able to secure wide support from across the political divide.
Jeremy Quin said: "The defence of our country is of paramount importance, and we face profound challenges at the present time. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific have increased global risk. As the world becomes more dangerous, we must face up to the challenges it presents.
“Locally we have thousands of resident veterans and many more with an affiliation to the armed forces. The defence industry is an important employer locally and across the UK and it is critical that the right investment keeps us safe, maintains jobs and spreads prosperity.
"The extraordinary men and women that make up our armed forces must have the capabilities they require to keep us safe in an ever more hazardous world and we need to ensure the Defence ‘Offer’ retains experienced service personnel and attracts the talent of the future.”
He said he would draw on his past experience as minister of state at the Ministry of Defence and with the Department for Work and Pensions select committe in his new role.