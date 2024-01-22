A Horsham bar is getting set to ban under 21-year-olds at weekends.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M Bar in Piries Place says that it will introduce an over 21’s policy on Friday and Saturday nights from Februrary 1.

In a social media message, the bar says it is making the change “in our pursuit of creating an exclusive ambiance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It adds: “This change is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for our guests. We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to continue crafting unforgettable moments with you in our elevated atmosphere.

The M Bar in Piries Place, Horsham, is introducing an over 21s policy at weekends from February 1

"Cheers to a new chapter!"