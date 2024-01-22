Horsham bar set to ban under 21s at weekends
A Horsham bar is getting set to ban under 21-year-olds at weekends.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M Bar in Piries Place says that it will introduce an over 21’s policy on Friday and Saturday nights from Februrary 1.
In a social media message, the bar says it is making the change “in our pursuit of creating an exclusive ambiance.”
It adds: “This change is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for our guests. We appreciate your understanding and can’t wait to continue crafting unforgettable moments with you in our elevated atmosphere.
"Cheers to a new chapter!"
The bar and restaurant is popular for its Asian fusion tapas.