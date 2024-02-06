Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was all part of a thank-you from St Andrew’s Primary School in Nuthurst for the MP’s help in avoiding a power cut.

The previous week the school had been told by UK Power Networks that they would be carrying out works in Nuthurst which meant that St Andrew’s would have to shut.

The school – which prides itself on staying open almost whatever the circumstances – had been given little notice and was concerned about the impact on children and parents.

Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin receives a headteacher's certificate after helping St Andrew's School in Nuthurst to avoid a power cut

After hearing about the problem Sir Jeremy contacted UK Power Networks’ chief executive who managed to change arrangements so that the engineering works could be safely conducted while keeping the power on at the school allowing ‘business as usual.’