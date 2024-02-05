Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have formed an action group – Stop Storrington Sprawl – to try and protect the countryside.

Their concerns have been sparked by the removal of protection of the green gap between Storrington, West Chiltington and Thakeham in the recently revised Horsham District Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A developable site for more than 70 houses – known as STO1 – is now being proposed to go into the gap. A spokesperson for Stop Storrington Sprawl said: “This change ignores our Neighbourhood Plan and erodes the distinctive separation and green space between the villages.

Residents want a 'green gap' between three South Downs villages protected from development

"It also harms the setting of listed buildings and damages this biodiverse wildlife corridor.

“Previous planning applications have been refused in order to protect the green gap and the setting of Heritage Assets. It is not right that these decisions should now be ignored.”

The group is calling on Horsham District Council to remove the STO1 site from its Local Plan. “We also want the Neighbourhood Plan, and its Green Gap, to be fully incorporated into the local plan, as required by the National Planning Policy Framework,” said the spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask the people of Storrington and surrounding communities to visit : stopstorringtonsprawl.uk to make representations to Horsham District Council and an independent examiner.”

Representations must be submitted to the council before March 1.

Meanwhile, residents fear that other sizeable developments around Storrington will put further pressure on local infrastructure such as schools, medical services roads, and the local water supply.