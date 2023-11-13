Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He put a copy of his resignation letter to Rishi Sunak on X, formerly Twitter, at lunchtime today (Monday) following the Prime Minister’s cabinet reshuffle.

In his letter, Jeremy thanked the Prime Minister for reassurance that he could continue to serve in the Government but added: “I have decided to step back to concentrate on projects in Horsham.”

His letter went on: “It has been an honour to serve in Government since 2018, as a Government Whip and Comptroller of the Household; as Minister of State for Defence Procurement; as Minister of State for Policing, Crime and Fire and latterly attending cabinet as Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General.

"In Defence it was a privilege to work alongside our Armed Forces and the Department in confronting the threat of Covid, working with our friends in Ukraine in gathering resources to help them defend their people from Putin’s brutal invasion and in bringing forward a major change in defence procurement through the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy.

"I am equally proud of the progress we have made during my time as Minister for the Cabinet Office and Paymaster General. This included delivering the Procurement Act which will serve to enhance our national resilience and security while opening up more Government contracts to SMEs.

“It has been a pleasure to support you consistently and I look forward to doing so in the future. I wish you well as you focus on long term decisions for our country.”