Rachel Talbot is in training for the London Marathon to raise funds for the Institute of Cancer Research

It was all part of mum-of-three Rachel Talbot’s training for running in this year’s London Marathon on April 21 to raise funds for The Institute of Cancer Research.

And it’s a cause close to her heart as Rachel works as a research scientist for the charity based on its site at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel helps to screen potential new drugs. "I develop biochemical, biophysical and cell-based experiments to test new drugs made by our chemistry teams, to try and identify activity against our new cancer biology targets.

"So it is pretty much right at the start of cancer drug discovery pipeline, and hopefully I will play a part in finding a new cancer drug one day!”

Rachel says she will be running the London Marathon “for our research, for family, friends, friends of family, absent friends and family, colleagues, all patients, future patients.”

She says that, through her work, she knows first-hand how expensive it is to fund research. Essential equipment such as a box of disposable gloves costs £10.42 and a bag of test tubes costs £54.17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also know how times are hard for everyone, and our money certainly doesn’t go as far these days. So I’m asking, if you can spare anything at all – no matter how small you think it may be – to keep funding cancer research, then I, and everyone at the ICR, would be incredibly grateful.”

Rachel, who has never run a marathon before, got well and truly into training on Saturday by running up and down Merryfield Drive and Redford Avenue in Horsham 13 times – equal to 13 miles.

Also giving her support was Rachel’s husband Ross and children Matthew, 12, Samuel, 11, and three-year-old Hannah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad