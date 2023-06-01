Edit Account-Sign Out
Horsham Museum to hold new 'Friday Lates' series of events

A new ‘Friday Lates’ series of evening events are to be held at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery over the summer months.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

The after-hours openings – which start on Friday June 16 – will give people a chance to explore the galleries and exhibitions for longer.

Refreshments will be served and there will be free live entertainment, providing an opportunity to see the museum in a whole new light.

The first in the ‘Friday Lates’ series on June 16 coincides with Sussex Day when everyone is invited to go along and celebrate the day with refreshments and Morris dancing in the museum garden from Broadwood Morris, Mythago and Black Dragon. Entertainment will start at 6pm.

A series of 'Friday Lates' are to be held at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery this summerA series of 'Friday Lates' are to be held at Horsham Museum and Art Gallery this summer
The Friday Lates will also give visitors the opportunity to see the newly-opened Frederick Godman exhibition, exploring the life and legacy of the natural scientist and collector who built his home near Horsham.

Additional evening openings include Friday July 14, Friday August 4, and Friday September 15. All will have refreshments and live entertainment.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Jon Olson said: “I think it is great news that we are opening the Museum and Art Gallery for longer, it will be particularly good for people who work full-time, providing them with a better opportunity to view all the amazing galleries and exhibitions .”

The Museum and Art Gallery in Horsham’s Causeway is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm and all days across Bank Holiday weekends 10am to 4pm.

For Friday Lates it is open 10am to 8pm with refreshments from 5pm and entertainments from 6pm.

