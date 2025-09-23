Horsham residents raise concerns over lack of mail deliveries

Residents in Horsham are concerned about sporadic mail deliveries

Some say they have no post delivered for days, then receive a flood of mail. Others say that posties now seem to be delivering just once a week – on a Sunday.

Many are querying what the problem is and why regular post deliveries seem to be no longer made in the district.

People have been sharing their problems on social media. One said: “I've just received a lot of post delivered today, Sunday. I've been waiting for some of it for over a week.”

Another described it as ‘standard’ now to receive a week’s post in one go. Another agreed: “We’re on weekly deliveries now.”

One woman said she had missed a hospital appointment because of non-delivery of her mail. Another said: “There's a problem with Royal Mail full stop. I’ve had nothing for two weeks, then half a forest through the letterbox on Tuesday.”

Another bemoaned: “Sadly, Royal Mail are shooting themselves in the foot. They are charging a small fortune for stamps and are providing an appalling service.”

One woman said that the Roffey area had no postman assigned to the district following sickness of their regular postie. “Now we get mail one day a week but even that does not always happen. Shocking service.”

Another woman said she had started to go to the sorting office every Saturday to pick up her post for the week. “It is completely unacceptable.”

One man blamed the problem on Royal Mail paying out dividends to shareholders. “It used to be the best service in the world. Lands End to John O’Groats overnight. Unfortunately it’s the staff who have to try and figure out how to get your letters delivered. No dividends for them.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers who have experienced delays. High levels of sick absence and vacancies at the local delivery office have regrettably affected deliveries.

"In the Roffey area, the majority of delayed items are delivered the following day, and none are delayed for weeks. We are working hard to improve the service, including through an active recruitment campaign, with four new posties due to join in the next two weeks.”