Part of Parsonage Road will be shut overnight from August 19.

The closure – between Wimblehurst Road and Parsonage Way – will be in force from 11pm – 6am and is expected to last for two weeks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maintenance works are to be carried out on the level crossing

West Sussex County Council says the closure is necessary to protect public safety while level crossing maintenance works are carried out.